NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 7 NFC Playoff teams for 2025

2. Detroit Lions

I said the Vikings were the most polarizing team in the NFC with the Commanders close behind, but the Lions have every reason to be in that conversation as well.

The Lions might be the team I'm actually much lower on than the consensus, but they're going to be in the "innocent until proven guilty" category until the season starts. The Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as well as defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. They have lost two starters in the interior offensive line. Their pass rush didn't get better this offseason.

I don't love the outlook for this team because of the loss of the coordinators alone. They will be fighting for their division until the final week of the season, I'll bet.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles may have lost quite a bit on the defensive front this offseason, but this is still a team you have to view as the best in the NFC right now.

The return of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio means that unit is going to be humming no matter who the personnel is, and they always do a good job of reloading anyway.

The primary concerns for this team might actually be offensively. The departure of Mekhi Becton, who was great for the Eagles as a starter at right guard, could actually be a bigger loss than anyone realizes. The team also has to deal with the loss of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is off to be the head coach of the Saints.

There's always tough obstacles with turnover in the NFL year-to-year, but the Eagles should be able to weather the storm.