NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 8 division winners for the 2026 season

6. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a bit of a mess in 2021, 2023, and 2025, but have made the Super Bowl in the 2022 and 2024 seasons. Despite winning double-digit games nearly every year, the Eagles will have a season where reaching 10 wins or more doesn't feel right.

And that was the case in 2025. The Eagles roster talent is better than most teams, so they do have a massive talent advantage most of the time, but an inept offense and a quarterback whose weaknesses were exposed were the main reason why this team just wasn't that good in 2025, despite having a stingy defense.

5. Chicago Bears

Chicago shocked the NFL world and turned into one of the more frisky teams in the NFL for 2025. Sure, the defense wasn't that good outside of a ton of turnovers, but winning 11 games how they did and winning the NFC North was flat-out impressive.

The Bears need to get that defense playing at a more consistent level down-to-down in 2026, and if that does happen, Super Bowl contention is not far away.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville led the NFL in rushing defense last year and saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence really heat up as the season went on. What the Jaguars established in 2025 is absolutely sustainable for the long-term. While the roster isn't quite there yet, the Jags do have what it takes to again win the AFC South, especially if Lawrence continues to be the best quarterback in the division.

3. New England Patriots

New England benefitted from a very easy schedule in 2025, but this team still won a ton of games and advanced to the Super Bowl. The schedule gets a lot tougher, and it's hard to see how the Patriots get back to the big game in 2026, but the winning this team established in 2025 is something that can help them continue on the right path for 2026.

2. Denver Broncos

Arguably, the Broncos sport the best roster in the NFL, and if not for a broken ankle, this team may have won it all. Adding Jaylen Waddle to the offense was a great move, and on paper, there isn't a major weakness. Sure, you might want Bo Nix to elevate his game a bit more, but he now has all the weapons necessary for that to take place.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl champions and unsurprisingly No. 1 in our power rankings, the Seattle Seahawks throttled many opponents and boasted one of the more explosive defenses in the NFL. Seattle's deep defensive line and high-flying passing offense were the two main pieces of this puzzle in 2025.