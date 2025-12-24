NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all current NFC playoff teams ahead of Week 17

The NFC is shaping up to bring us a massively entertaining playoffs here in a couple of weeks. Most seeds are still up for grabs, and we could see some surprising teams in great positions. Heck, the Carolina Panthers are in a prime position to win the NFC South this year, for example.

The final two regular season weeks will officially settle the playoff seeding and divisional races. We could be in store for one of the most entertaining playoffs in the history of the NFL. Part of this is evidenced in our updated NFC playoff power rankings.

There are a ton of competent teams in the conference right now. Let's power rank it approaching Week 17.

Power ranking all NFC playoff teams following Week 17 action

7. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been a very fun story this year, but this team is still a year or two away. Bryce Young has played the best football of his career, but there is still a ton of unknown with this team. The operation is very much a work in progress, and this team would be in second or third place in most other divisions in the NFL.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have now been dealing with a ton of injuries in recent weeks, including losing Micah Parsons to a torn ACL. The Packers might be able to win a playoff game this year, but they're trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time and might not be able to do anything - injuries happen and are a part of the game. The Packers are now also 9-5-1 on the season and may again have to go on the road in the NFL playoffs.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are a good team but have seen a regression across the board. As I have said for a while now here, Philly just does not have the bite that they had in 2024. This team used to be able to overwhelm opponents in the trenches and with the run game, but that just has not come together in 2025. Philly might be able to use its playoff experience to win a game, but they'll fall short of the Super Bowl this season.