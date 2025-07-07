NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all playoff quarterbacks for the 2025 season

5. Patrick Mahomes

Production-wise, we just have not gotten a great version of Patrick Mahomes. Now yes, this is still Patrick Mahomes, but we've now had two years in a row of him finishing with a passer rating below 95. He's also failed to hit 30 touchdown passes in each of the last two years and didn't hit 4,000 yards passing in 2024.

This is still one of the greatest QBs of all-time, but it is worth wondering if he's actually regressing a bit. The Kansas City Chiefs still figure to be a top team in the NFL and are surely again primed for a deep playoff run.

4. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels might be the closest player we may ever get to Lamar Jackson, besides Jackson himself. Daniels quickly put the league on notice and honestly finished the 2024 NFL Season as a top-5 quarterback. He and the Washington Commanders are absolutely Super Bowl contenders in 2025 and could flirt with the NFC East title as well.

3. Jared Goff

Jared Goff is a pure pocket passer and is darn good at it. He has helped revive this Detroit Lions franchise and has them on the doorstep of a Super Bowl. If not for mounting injuries on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, the Lions may have indeed found themselves playing in the final game of the season.

As they get players back on the field, we could see Detroit regain their grasp atop the NFC, and I truly do not believe Goff is going to take much of a step back even with Ben Johnson no longer being in the picture. Goff is arguably the best QB in the NFC and is third in our power rankings.

2. Josh Allen

Josh Allen won the MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season but is not quite atop the NFL quarterback hierarchy. He and the Buffalo Bills have not beaten the KC Chiefs in the playoffs during the Allen/Mahomes era, and that's really been the only thing in their way.

Many thought that the 2024 NFL Season was going to be 'the year' for Buffalo, but it wasn't. Can this team get over the hump in 2025?

1. Lamar Jackson

The best quarterback in the NFL and the no. 1 ranked QB in our power rankings, Lamar Jackson is a generational and Hall of Fame talent. Already the best running QB in NFL history, Jackson threw for 41 touchdown passes against just four interceptions in 2024.

Four!

I have no idea how Jackson didn't win the MVP award, but here we are. The Baltimore Ravens have a 'one of one' player on their hands but have not won multiples games in the postseason since 2012, so that's a problem.