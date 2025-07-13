NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott does get some odd hate simply because he's the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. If we're being fair here, Prescott is an above-average QB and has been quite efficient for years now, but that does not excuse the lack of playoff success, and that is a driving factor in why Prescott simply isn't an elite QB. In each year following an injury or a 'down' season, Prescott lights it up, so there is reason to believe that the 2025 version could be insanely efficient.

Dallas now also has George Pickens in the mix, which is a significant addition even if it's just for one season. Roster-wise, though, this Cowboys team is not great and is going to struggle to find their footing in the NFC. A winning record is possible, but it's hard to see this team in the postseason. Regardless of that, Dak Prescott is a good QB and comes in at 12th in our QB power rankings ahead of training camp.

11. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans regressed in the 2024 NFL Season, but they still won 10 games, the AFC South, and a playoff game, so that does go to show you just how good this team can be. An overhauled offensive line, replenished WR room, and an improved secondary could really be what throws this team into contention in 2025.

Stroud himself can be quite good and was arguably a top-10 QB during his stellar rookie season. He's also set to play in his age-23 season, so he's quite young. It's not clear at the moment if the Texans will vault into contention, but they do have the necessary pievces in place. CJ Stroud is just outside the top-10 in our QB rankings ahead of training camp.