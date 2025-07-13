NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix played a lot better than you think in the 2024 NFL Season. While he did throw for 29 touchdown passes, Nix was insanely efficient over the final eight games of the regular season. He was actually on a 45-touchdown pace during that stretch. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are in a great spot heading into 2025, as they are projected to bring back the same exact starting offensive line from last year, and Nix now has guys like Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, and JK Dobbins at his disposal.

The Broncos and Nix proved a ton of people wrong in the 2024 NFL Season, and there is no reason to believe that they won’t again prove more people wrong in 2025. This roster is flat-out loaded and is secure at the most key positions. A second-year leap for Nix is absolutely on the table. He comes in at 10th in our QB rankings.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Just inside the top-10 is Justin Herbert, a QB who has been the same “B+” passer every year of his career. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have gotten embarrassed in both playoff appearances in 2022 and 2024, and that is significant. Herbert has not really ascended to elite status - what we have seen on the field is quite literally the same product we’ve gotten every year since 2020.

Justin Herbert isn’t elite, but I do believe that people see how big he is and how strong of an arm he has, and use that to cloud their judgment. A good QB who is surely going to have a starting job for years to come, this is Herbert’s ceiling. He’s ninth in our QB power rankings for 2025 as we approach training camp. Can the Chargers make a playoff run? It doesn't seem likely with Justin Herbert running the show.