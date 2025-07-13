NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I have actually been a bit inconsistent with Baker Mayfield’s ranking - it really is hard to plug him into a certain spot in the NFL QB hierarchy. Mayfield was essentially kicked to the curb by the Cleveland Browns and bounced around on a couple of teams before landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played quite well in 2023 and honestly hit a new level in 2024. Just last year, Mayfield threw for a whopping 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing over 70% of his passes.

If Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen had that type of production, we would not hear the end of it. For this main reason, and since it’s the last bit of on-field performance we have from Mayfield, a ranking inside the top-10 does make sense. Mayfield is eighth heading into training camp.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still probably underrated and had yet another efficient season for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Season. LA finished 10-7 on the year and made the playoffs. When you look at this roster and what they added this offseason, it’s hard to believe this team does not become a Super Bowl contender in 2025.

Stafford is a driving reason for that as well. He’s got a wealth of experience and is just flat-out money when his team needs him to be. The future Hall of Famer is seventh in our power rankings as we get closer to training camp in the 2025 NFL Season.

He may not have much more time in the NFL, so you get the impression that GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay really want to make another deep run, as they will soon be tasked with finding a long-term replacement.