NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Statistically speaking, Patrick Mahomes has not played all that well over the last two seasons. The efficient just has not been there, but when it matters most, he and the Kansas City Chiefs always seem to find a way. They did get blown out in Super Bowl LIX, though.

Mahomes hasn’t been the best QB in the NFL for multiple years now, and it’s OK to state this simple fact - he’s not perfect even if he one of the best QBs of all-time. A three-tie Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP, Mahomes is one of one.

Now some may disagree with this ranking and may think that he should still be ranked no. 1, but in terms of straight-up raw QB play, Mahomes has not been the best.

Obviously still inside the top-10, Patrick Mahomes is sixth in our QB power rankings ahead of training camp in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has done wonders for the Detroit Lions franchise since coming over in that major trade with the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago. The Rams did win the Super Bowl in the first year after getting rid of Goff, so they are the big winners from this trade, but the Lions seem to have more of a long-term plan in place.

GM Brad Holmes has hit on countless draft picks and clearly made the right move in getting Goff back in the Stafford deal. One of the few elite pocket passers left in the NFL, Jared Goff could honestly finish his NFL career quite high in some all-time QB rankings like passing yards and touchdowns.

Him not being a dual-threat QB could make him seem a bit worse than others, but he’s a wizard from the pocket and is simply a winner, period. Jared Goff is fifth in our QB power rankings approaching training camp, and this is probably as high as we will ever see Goff.