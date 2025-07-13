NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Are people ready for Jayden Daniels to be an elite QB in the NFL? Yes, he is better than Jalen Hurts and honestly might be the best quarterback in the NFC right now. He and the Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season between the regular and postseason, getting just one game away from the Super Bowl.

In the offseason, the Commanders added players like Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel via trade to shore up the offense in hopes of making a run. Daniels quickly established himself as an elite running QB in the league and is honestly a threat to not only throw for 4,000 yards, but also run for 1,000 in 2025.

Daniels could absolutely get some MVP votes and could emerge as a favorite as 2025 progresses. There honestly may not be a notable flaw in his game, and the sky is truly the limit for this youngster. Jayden Daniels has turned this franchise around for the better and is fourth in our QB rankings for 2025.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, but it honestly should have went to Lamar Jackson. Allen was quite efficient, but not nearly as much as his rival in the AFC North. Anyway, many people looked at the Buffalo Bills in 2024 as the favorites to win the AFC and even the Super Bowl, but they again could not get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

You have to wonder what Buffalo has to do differently here… they’ve got the better roster and quarterback. Allen simply might have to carry the team in the playoffs even more than he usually does, and if he wants to build a legacy of his own, he’ll have to win one of these Super Bowls.

Josh Allen is no worse than a top-5 QB in the NFL and comes in at third in our QB rankings before training camp in 2025.