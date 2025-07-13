NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

28. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

It is hard to put into words just how bad Daniel Jones is, but right now, he seems positioned to be the starter of the Indianapolis Colts for the 2025 NFL Season. In all honesty, the Colts need to go out on the trade market and acquire Kirk Cousins, as Jones is going to take them nowhere, and I believe the entire franchise knows that.

Them picking Anthony Richardson back in the 2023 NFL Draft was a huge mistake, as he's been the worst QB in the NFL and is honestly an all-time bad QB in the 21st century. Daniel Jones as the Colts starter could be what sets this team up to hit rock bottom in 2025.

It would not shock me if jobs were lost after this season and if Indy was taking a big swing on a young QB in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jones is 28th in our QB rankings approaching training camp.

27. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

I suppose Joe Flacco is probably the favorite to start the year as the starter for the Cleveland Browns. Flacco isn't bad, I guess, but it's a known commodity at this point and is clearly in the final year or two of his NFL career. He's not been bad in spot-start duty in recent years, but we all know what to expect from the former Super Bowl champion at this point. Behind Flacco in the QB room is Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

Deshaun Watson is off to the side rehabbing the Achilles he tore again.

It's just a bad situation for the Browns as we approach training camp. Joe Flacco is 27th in our power rankings and probably isn't going to start all 17 games for this team for obvious reasons. Expect Gabriel and Sanders to get some looks.