NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young did play well down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, but this wasn't the case all year, and he is still an unknown in this league and more of a 'bad' QB than anything else. Year three for Young and the Carolina Panthers is going to be massive, as this roster is honestly as good as it's been in quite some time, and the team did grab an "X" wide receiver in the offseason with their selection of Tet McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bryce Young truly has all he needs to take a leap forward, as the Panthers do sport two 1,000-yard rushers in the backfield with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. This could be a heavy running team that uses play-action to open things up in the passing attack and to make things easier for Young.

If the third-year QB can't figure things out this season, there'd be no reason for the Panthers to continue things with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Coming in at 23rd in our QB power rankings approaching training camp, Sam Darnold broke out in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings and helped the team win 14 games. Darnold played so well that the Vikings let him walk out the door in free agency - let that sink in for a second before you go out and 'buy' Darnold stock for 2025.

The Vikings had a near-perfect situation in 2024 for any QB to succeed in, and now on the Seattle Seahawks, the veteran QB has the total opposite. It's going to be tough for Sam Darnold to replicate the success he had last year, but I guess anything can happen. Darnold comes in at 23rd in our QB rankings.