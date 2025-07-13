NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

22. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Someone is going to have to talk to me like I am six and tell me why there are so many people out where who think Geno Smith is among the better quarterbacks in the NFL - it simply does not make any sense. Smith is entering his age-35 season in the NFL and was shipped to the Raiders for a third-round pick earlier this offseason.

No better than an average QB in this league, I suppose Geno Smith could be viewed as an upgrade to what the Las Vegas Raiders previously had, but he's not nearly as good as Derek Carr was for them and is firmly the worst QB in the AFC West as well.

Smith might barely be good enough to keep the Raiders from bottoming-out in 2025, and I guess that's also why they hired Pete Carroll. Both Carroll and Smith are short-term options for this franchise and will seek to stabilize things in the coming years. Geno Smith is outside the top-20 in our QB power rankings.

21. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers did throw for 28 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season with the New York Jets, so that isn't nothing. Clearly not what he used to be, the four-time MVP is likely playing his final year in the NFL and was probably signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this entire time.

Still with a little bit of gas left in the tank, Rodgers now has DK Metcalf to throw to after the Steelers made a major move to acquire him. Pittsburgh did trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after that. When you look at the other starting QBs in the NFL, it's hard to rank Aaron Rodgers any higher than this as we get closer to training camp.