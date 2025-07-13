NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

20. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams actually played a lot better than you might think in the 2024 NFL Season. Throwing just six interceptions in that dysfunctional offensive mess was a miracle, and he did hit the 20-touchdown mark as well. Now with more weapons, and improved offensive line, and an offensive head coach, Williams could put the entire NFL on notice in 2025.

It would not shock me to see him launch up these rankings very shortly after the season began. The Bears also sport a top defense, so that's going to obviously help out the offense a great deal. Williams does need to improve on taking fewer sacks and getting rid of the ball a lot quicker, but Ben Johnson running the show could see Caleb Williams improve in both areas in 2025.

He's, for right now, 20th in our QB rankings.

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence just has not found his footing in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a lot of that is the fault of the franchise itself. Lawrence and the Jags did breakout in 2022 under Doug Pederson but did regress in the following two seasons, which led them to hire Liam Coen as the next head coach, and all Coen did in 2024 was coordinate one of the most prolific offenses in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the main reason to get excited about the Jags - if Coen can work his magic with this group of offensive players, the Jags could make a run at the AFC South title and find themselves back in the postseason for the first time since that fun 2022 NFL Season.

Lawrence also simply needs to play better and establish himself as a legitimate franchise QB in this league. He's 19th in our QB rankings.