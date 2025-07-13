NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Here I am again being lower on Jalen Hurts than most, but I don't see how some have him near the top-5. What appears to be happening is people are taking the massive success of the Philadelphia Eagles and using that to bump Hurts up, but when you really look at it deeper, Hurts is an average QB just along for the ride.

For years now, the Eagles have had a top-tier OL, wide receiver room, running game, and defense. Despite the loaded talent on both sides of the ball, Hurts has never thrown for 4,000 yards or 25 touchdown passes in a single season. He also does take a lot of sacks and is not one to always play on time.

Jalen Hurts just isn't a legitimate drop-back quarterback in the NFL and has never been a high-volume passer, but that's kind of the first responsibility of a QB in this league, right? Hurts is average and is 16th in our QB rankings for 2025.

15. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

We keep waiting for Kyler Murray to hit his stride, but what if he doesn't? Murray has the profile to be a top-10 QB in this league, but it feels like he has floated around this 15th mark for years now. A legitimate dual-threat QB, Murray can take games over with his arm and with his legs.

But for whatever reason, those two things haven't morphed together into something special like we have seen from other dual-threat passers in the NFL. You really have to wonder if the Arizona Cardinals would look to make a bold QB move next offseason if they aren't able to take another step forward and perhaps get into the playoffs.

Kyler Murray is a fine QB at the moment and comes in at 15th in our QB rankings.