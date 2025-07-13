NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

14. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

We're now starting to get into some of the better QBs in the NFL, as Jordan Love is 14th in our QB rankings as training camp approaches. Love really caught fire toward the end of the 2023 NFL Season and did kind-of continue that into 2024, but he and the Green Bay Packers seem to have hit a ceiling over the last two years, as many of us thought 2024 was going to be the year where Green Bay ascended into contender status, but that just did not happen.

A 'good' QB and nothing more, Jordan Love is 14th in our power rankings but does have room to hit top-10 status this year if all goes well and he finally puts it together in his third year as a starter in the NFL. Jordan Love at 14th seems pretty fair.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy signed a huge deal this offseason and is a good QB, but he does not seem to be a passer that can elevate others around him, but rather a passer who plays based on what is around him. And that's fine, but the San Francisco 49ers aren't going to win the Super Bowl without a high-end passer unless they have a totally loaded roster.

Purdy is a winning QB and is going to keep people's jobs, but he's not in the tier of guys like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and some of those top-tier guys. Brock Purdy can be a top-10 QB in any given week, but when you look at the entire league, he's below 10th for sure.

He comes in at 13th in our power rankings heading into 2025, a crucial year for the San Francisco 49ers franchise after losing key players this offseason.