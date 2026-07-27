NFL Power Rankings: Ranking division winners by chances to repeat in 2026

5. Seattle Seahawks (14-3 in 2025)

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance, but with the Los Angeles Rams going crazy this offseason, and the Seahawks potentially set to endure a Super Bowl hangover, the Rams are well-positioned to dethrone Seattle.

The Rams added Myles Garrett in a trade this offseason, and had previously traded for Trent McDuffie. They even signed Jaylen Watson, so the weak spots on the defense were aggressively filled, and the offense was already the best scoring unit in the NFL last year.

The Seahawks have their work cut out for them.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6 in 2025)

The Philadelphia Eagles won 11 games last year, and despite losing AJ Brown in a trade, one huge thing they have going for them is that the three other teams all have major concerns. With that said, a team like the Dallas Cowboys could be a huge threat, as Dallas ranked 7th in points scored per game last year, so even an average defense would make the team a handful.

And if Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels can simply stay on the field, they could get back up over 10 wins. The Eagles have won the division with ease in recent years, but there will be some challenges.

3. New England Patriots (14-3 in 2025)

The New England Patriots main advantage is not only adding Brown to the wide receiver room, but the Buffalo Bills now have a first-time head coach in Joe Brady, and while he was already with the team, it's far from guaranteed that Brady can handle head coaching duties.

Both Miami and New York are non-factors, so it's going to be a two-horse race yet again.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4 in 2025)

I really do believe the Houston Texans have the best team in the NFC South, but with how well Trevor Lawrence played down the stretch in 2025, it could be hard to bet against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has also been thoroughly average the past two seasons after a breakout rookie campaign, so while the Texans have better players, the Jags, as of now, have a significantly better starting quarterback.

1. Denver Broncos (14-3 in 2025)

The Las Vegas Raiders are a non-factor, the Kansas City Chiefs got weaker on defense with the departure of three starting defensive backs, and the Los Angeles Chargers feel like the same team they have been in for years now.

The Chiefs did sign Kenneth Walker III in free agency, but the wide receiver room is still a giant unknown, and Travis Kelce is another year older. Kansas City lost all of McDuffie, Watson, and safety Bryan Cook this offseason.

The pass rush still feels like a one-man crew with Chris Jones, and while the Chargers did hire Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator, losing Jesse Minter to the Ravens head coaching job could cancel the McDaniel hire out. All in all, the Denver Broncos are well-positioned to repeat as AFC West champions.