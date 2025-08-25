NFL Power Rankings: Ranking double-digit win teams before the 2025 season

5. Detroit Lions

I could have ranked the Detroit Lions lower, as the losses of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are going to hurt, and it seems like the injury bug has followed them a bit into 2025. Still, though, with this team's roster talent, I struggle to actually believe they'll have some sort of major regression and miss the playoffs.

This team is going to win a ton of games. Both Jared Goff and Dan Campbell are two of the best at what they do in the NFL. People are overthinking the Lions. Yes, they arent't going to win 15 games in 2025, but this is still a viable team.

4. Washington Commanders

I do question the roster talent with the Washington Commanders compared to the rest of the NFL, but Jayden Daniels and the coaching staff are both elite, so that's going to take this team quite far in the 2025 NFL Season. It would not shock me if Daniels also received a ton of MVP votes, and the Terry McLaurin situation is going to get resolved in my eyes.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions are third in our power rankings. Losing several notable players this offseason and Kellen Moore is going to bring this team down a bit. Furthermore, Saquon Barkley is now entering his age-28 season and is absolutely not going to run for 2,000 yards again. Don't expect this team to run-through opponents like they did in 2024.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Can the Baltimore Ravens finally make a deep playoff run? This team has done everything you can possibly think of besides making a Super Bowl run. They've got the QB talent and overall roster talent to be the last team standing, but they seem to choke or overcompensate when the postseason rolls around. However, with those unfortunate truths, it does not takeaway from the fact that Baltimore is one of the very best teams in the NFL.

1. Buffalo Bills

The best team in the NFL during most of the 2024 NFL Season was the Buffalo Bills, and I am banking on that continuing into the 2025 NFL Season. They've got the MVP of the league in Josh Allen and few, if any roster holes. It would be wise if they added a free agent safety like Justin Simmons, but I can't tell GM Brandon Beane what to do. Anyway, the Bills are going to again win the AFC East, and we'll again be wondering if they can finally get over the hump in the playoffs.