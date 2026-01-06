NFL Power Rankings: Ranking each playoff QB with Wild Card approaching

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has not lit up the stat sheet in 2025, but he's been very good in high-leverage situations and is someone who can make a lot of noise with his legs as well. Denver's strong defense and clutch QB play could be enough to advance to the Super Bowl, as the Broncos have to win just two home games to get there this year.

9. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has been good for the 10-7 Pittsburgh Steelers this year. It's clear that Rodgers isn't close to the passer he once was, but he's got a ton of playoff experience and is getting DK Metcalf back. Pittsburgh as a whole is not built to win a playoff game, but the savvy Rodgers could help them win a game or two if things bounce their way.

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert took a beating in the regular season, but it's not all the fault of the offensive line for the LA Chargers' woes. The Bolts' OL, however, is likely going to be the reason why this team goes one-and-done, but Herbert himself has been a disaster in his two career postseason games.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has been fine this year and does seem to perform well when the stakes are at the highest. Hurts and the Eagles have a ton of playoff experience together and should be able to scrape a win or two together, but this team isn't close to being a contender, as the offense has taken a noticeable step back, and Hurts isn't someone who can cover up for various issues on that side of the ball.

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are limping into the playoffs, but Jordan Love has been very good this year and is good enough to lead the Packers into Chicago and walk out with a win. The Packers have been the NFC's seventh playoff seed three years in a row now.