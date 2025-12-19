NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 10-win team approaching Week 16

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are great at running the ball and creating turnovers. That is absolutely a recipe for success in the regular season, but even more so in the playoffs. Ben Johnson's squad has been on fire this year and are currently in first in the NFC North with a 10-4 record. They host the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 and could really put a stamp on the division with a win there.

Chicago's passing attack isn't quite there yet, but that could simply come with time, as Caleb Williams is only in year two and is very much still developing. I would say the Bears are right on the edge of being a great team, but there is a path for them to make the Super Bowl this year.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Another 10-win team with an offensive whiz in his first year as a head coach, Liam Coen's Jacksonville Jaguars are a great team with enticing qualities. Coen's Jags have arrived onto the scene a year early, so I do not believe they can make a deep run this year, but Trevor Lawrence is heating up, and the defense has been stingy all year.

Jacksonville is in Denver in Week 16 and will look to snap the Broncos' 11-game win streak. The Jaguars probably need another offseason of adding talent, but the foundation is there for a contender in 2026. The Jags are no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills just aren't going away in the AFC East race and may have to win out to win the division here in 2025. Buffalo is a bit of a top-heavy team, but they have a QB in Josh Allen who is able to carry the load when necessary. The one thing you risk with Allen doing this is the costly turnovers that have kind of stayed with him for his entire career.

The defense has also not been sharp this year, but Buffalo has a ton of experience in these type of situations and are going to do what they need to.