NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 2nd place NFL team for 2025

6. Seattle Seahawks

I'm in the camp that doesn't like what the Seahawks did this offseason. I don't like swapping Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, and I definitely don't like swapping DK Metcalf for Cooper Kupp. Which means that it'll probably end up working out great for this team.

If Mike Macdonald can get his defense to play consistently this season, the Seahawks might find themselves in a much better position to succeed despite likely having a similar record as they did last year (10-7). They had way too many lapses on the defensive side last season as well as a horrendous offensive line.

5. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins could be a 10-win team if they stay mostly healthy, but this is a roster that is going to be carried by a lot of guys who have not been able to do that in recent years.

Tua Tagovailoa is always a risk of missing time, and the Dolphins are hoping that Zach Wilson can be a better contingency plan after his rehab year in Denver. The trio of Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Chop Robinson could be special if those guys could stay on the field. There are questions about the offensive line, but Tagovailoa gets rid of the ball quick enough to mask that a bit.

It was a rough year for this team last year, and it's been a couple of rough offseasons in a row, but the talent is there for this team to be a thorn in the side of other AFC Wild Card teams in 2025.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers laid an impressive egg in the playoffs last season after looking like one of the more well-rounded teams in the NFL last regular season.

Justin Herbert is solid. The Chargers have a stout offensive line and should have a massively upgraded running game with the additions of Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, and offensive guard Mekhi Becton. The defense will be an interesting wild card for this team in 2025. The Chargers were outstanding last year but they did lose a couple of notable players including Joey Bosa and Poona Ford, among others.

If the new additions can thrive with the Chargers this year, they could win 11 games and compete in the AFC West again.