NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 2nd place NFL team for 2025

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers shouldn't have as low of a floor as a team this year with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback compared to with Russell Wilson. Things went really well for a while with Wilson early on last season, but the Steelers were one of the coldest teams in the league late in the year and wound up making an early exit from the postseason.

Rodgers gives this team a more well-rounded player at quarterback compared to Wilson and the addition of DK Metcalf is fascinating because he's one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL. You already know the defense is going to be good in Pittsburgh barring injury and this team should be a factor, but probably only for second place in the AFC North. The Ravens aren't losing more than two or three games.

2. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have a stellar roster overall, but there are two really big question marks that will lead to this team not repeating its 2024 success.

First of all, you have the addition of JJ McCarthy into the lineup. While McCarthy is capable enough and talented enough to help lead this team back to the postseason, maybe even a division title, growing pains should be expected.

The Vikings also might have one of the worst secondary units among contending teams in the NFC right now, at least on paper. They need guys to step up and play better than we've seen in the past. But as a whole, this is one of the best and most talented rosters in the league.

1. Washington Commanders

The Commanders are going to need the offense to really carry this team in 2025 and I'm not sure they're competing for anything other than second place in the NFC East yet again this year. But if the defense can outperform expectations after doing absolutely nothing to upgrade the pass rush off the edge, this team could give the Eagles trouble again.

Jayden Daniels has an upgraded offensive line and upgraded weapons around him. He's got the talent to keep this Commanders team in pretty much every game, and he doesn't make that many mistakes to take them out of games, either. The Commanders could be a legitimate title contender in the NFC but that defensive front is the biggest thing holding them back.

