NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 3-0 team approaching Week 4 action

There are six unbeaten teams in the NFL approaching Week 4. We power ranked every 3-0 team right here. It will be interesting to see which team remains unbeaten the longest, and in 2025, there are some surprising teams off to a 3-0 start.

Things can really get solid for teams that approach a 4-0 or 5-0 start, as that's when divisions can begin to become very lopsided, and playoff chances skyrocket. Right now, though, a 3-0 start, while great, does not guarantee much.

Now that Week 3 is behind us and Week 4 is just a couple of days away, let's power rank all six 3-0 teams in the 2025 NFL Season.

Power ranking every unbeaten team approaching Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season

6. Indianapolis Colts

The offense has been the main storyline for the Indianapolis Colts, but both sides of the ball are well-coached, and Daniel Jones is simply playing his tail off. Jones playing this well and the Colts looking this good really goes to show you just how much Anthony Richardson was struggling.

This franchise has done a total 180 from the past couple of seasons into 2025, and perhaps this is the type of offense that Shane Steichen has been wanting for years now. Indy is still a bit of an unknown, as we truly do not know just how good they can be, but if they keep stacking wins...

5. San Francisco 49ers

Well, a win is a win. Despite not having Brock Purdy for multiple weeks now, the San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 but also did just lose Nick Bosa for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season to a torn ACL. This is the second torn ACL Bosa has suffered in the NFL, and it's yet another massive injury for the Niners.

This team has been injured seemingly every single season, and it's really prevented this team from sustained success year in and year out. Purdy might be able to return to the lineup in Week 4, so that is at least something.

The 49ers also have an easy schedule and should be able to hit the double-digit win mark in 2025. After winning just six games in 2024, they have already hit half of their win total and are likely returning to the playoffs.

The last time San Fran made the playoffs, they made a run to the Super Bowl, so keep that in mind. This team knows how to play when the postseason rolls around.