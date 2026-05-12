NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC defense as offseason continues

12. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have to be hoping that the addition of Sauce Gardner is going to pay the dividends in 2026 that we simply didn't see in 2025. Of course, you can't always expect NFL players to just hit the ground running, so the Colts will be banking on the idea that Gardner is going to return to his elite form they paid multiple 1st-round picks for.

The Colts got a couple of really solid Day 2 NFL Draft steals with CJ Allen at the linebacker position to replace Zaire Franklin, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers. Allen was routinely projected in the 1st round of NFL mock draft scenarios, so that felt like a huge win for the Colts in the 2nd round.

The pickup of AJ Haulcy in the 3rd round might be their best work, however. Haulcy is a throwback safety in terms of size and physicality, but fits the mold of today's ideal defensive back with his range and ability to play in two-high looks. He will likely be an immediate starter and impact player.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Even if the Bengals couldn't fix the entire unit overnight, they put most of their resources toward fixing the most important part of the defense in the 2026 offseason: The trenches.

The most notable addition is obviously the trade to acquire Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle, but that came at a significant cost. The Bengals sent the Giants the 10th pick in this year's draft, but it's hard to think of a player they could have gotten there who would be more impactful right away than Lawrence.

They used their top pick (in the 2nd round) on Cashius Howell, who will bring effort and tenacity off the edge right away. They also signed veteran Jonathan Allen after he was cut by the Vikings, and brought in former Seahawks 2nd-round pick Boye Mafe. On top of those additions, the Bengals will be banking on Shemar Stewart progressing in Year 2.

There are still areas of this defense that don't look great on paper, but those moves up front will improve this unit substantially.