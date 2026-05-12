NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC defense as offseason continues

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

To say the Jaguars overachieved last year would be an understatement. And although you can't discredit what they were able to do, especially down the stretch looking like the most balanced team in the league at one point, there are holes you can easily poke going forward.

The loss of Devin Lloyd is significant, and the Jaguars didn't do much of anything to replace him. Lloyd was such an important catalyst for this defense's success with five interceptions, 10 QB hits, and 6 tackles for loss. He's off to the Panthers, and the Jaguars are relying on in-house options to replace him. It's a risk, but it could always make them look like geniuses while saving some money.

The Jaguars finished 2nd in the NFL in turnovers forced last season, and they did that without a pass rush to write home about. They ranked in the middle of the pack in total pressure percentage last season and near the bottom of the NFL in total sacks. This team desperately needs its in-house players to keep on an upward trajectory, and hopefully Travis Hunter's increased role on defense can keep those turnover numbers high.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

As great as Patrick Mahomes and the offense have been in the past, the defense has truly carried the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. Obviously, they didn't have much team success this past season, and there has been a lot of player turnover, but the Chiefs' defense could be in line for a big bounce-back season in 2026.

As much as they lost, the Chiefs' additions of Khyiris Tonga and Peter Woods will help the interior line depth a ton. R Mason Thomas is a fun weapon off the edge to boost a pass rush that has needed a jolt.

The secondary is really where the Chiefs will be borderline unrecognizable. The key addition was 1st-round pick Mansoor Delane, who is taking over for Trent McDuffie. If he can hit the ground running, it will go a long way for this unit at least maintaining. They were 6th in the NFL in points allowed last year, but Steve Spagnuolo has his work cut out for him with so many new players.