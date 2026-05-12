NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC defense as offseason continues

6. Baltimore Ravens

Let's just be blunt about it -- the Ravens' defense was kind of bad last year. Baltimore ranked 18th in points allowed, 30th agianst the pass, and they were middle of the pack in takeaways. Where the Ravens really did well was on 3rd downs (11th) and in the red zone (6th).

But that was the only thing they could really cling to. The Ravens were tied for 30th in the league with 30 sacks last season. So why are they one of the top 6 overall defenses in the AFC heading into this season? Well, the primary reason is their new head coach: Jesse Minter.

Minter has put together some incredible defenses the past two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, and has shown the ability to really get the most out of his players at every level. The Ravens gave their pass rush a huge boost by adding Maxx Cros--er--Trey Hendrickson this offseason, and they spent a 2nd-round pick on Zion Young to get even deeper up front.

5. Cleveland Browns

If the Cleveland Browns have nothing else, they have their defense. They have Myles Garrett, but the defense is good overall.

Cleveland will have a new defensive coordinator this offseason in Mike Rutenberg, who was the pass game coordinator for the resurgent Falcons defense under Jeff Ulbrich last season. He's got some serious talent to work with on that side of the ball, even outside of Garrett.

Carson Schwesinger was one of the best rookies in the NFL last season, regardless of position, and the Browns also have Mason Graham on the interior. The addition of Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at safety was a Day 2 steal, and the Browns feel like they're going to be tough to move the ball on yet again this season. They allowed the 2nd-fewest first downs of any NFL team last season, just behind the Texans.