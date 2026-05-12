NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC defense as offseason continues

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Even without Jesse Minter calling the plays, the Los Angeles Chargers should have one of the best defenses in the AFC this coming season.

They're taking a bit of a risk with Chris O'Leary, who has never called plays at the NFL level, but he was on the staff in 2024 before spending a season at Western Michigan. O'Leary is obviously familiar with how Jim Harbaugh likes to run things, he's familiar with Jesse Minter's scheme, and he's simply got to make sure he's prepared to play the game of chess with NFL offensive coordinators.

One thing that will help him out a ton? This Chargers' defense is loaded with veterans and holdovers from last year's group. They are veteran-led, and after adding Dalvin Tomlinson and Akheem Mesidor to the defensive front, they should be even stingier.

3. New England Patriots

Blame the schedule all you want, but the New England Patriots had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season. They ranked 4th in points allowed, 9th against the pass, and 6th against the run. The Patriots' biggest issues last year revolved around their pass rush.

The answer to that this offseason was to bring in veteran Dre'Mont Jones, who can play of the edge as well as on the interior defensive line. They also spent a 2nd-round pick on Illinois pass rusher Gabe Jacas, who could end up being one of the best value picks in the entire Day 2 crop.

The Mike Vrabel situation looms large over the Patriots and their defense, especially. We'll see what transpires there, but you have to think -- especially getting a veteran playmaker like Kevin Byard for the secondary -- that this unit is going to take another step forward in 2026.