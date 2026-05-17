NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

12. New York Jets

I'm not going to sit here and say I'm extremely confident in Geno Smith heading into the 2026 season, but he should raise the proverbial floor for the Jets' offense at least a little bit from what we saw last season.

And if he can prove to be a substantial upgrade at the quarterback position, the Jets might actually be cooking with a little something. How many quarterbacks have the level of talent Smith has around him with guys like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Mason Taylor, and now incoming 1st-round picks like Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr.?

The cupboard is not bare in New York, by any means, and if Smith can cut down on the interceptions, he might be able to have a really nice bounce-back year as the Jets are still in search of the quarterback of the future.

11. Tennessee Titans

Unlike most of the teams at the bottom of this list (with the exception of the Raiders), the Titans are the one team near the bottom of the AFC offense rankings that actually has some clarity at the quarterback position for the future.

Cam Ward is a stud, and all rookies struggle the way we saw him struggle last season. But he showed great mental fortitude and resilience with the way that he played, and the Titans went out and got him some serious help in the 2026 offseason. Most notably, they hired Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator, and we've seen what Daboll can do in a number of cases.

He helped Josh Allen's development in Buffalo, he oversaw one of Daniel Jones's best NFL seasons in New York, and Jaxson Dart was playing really well when he was actually healthy last season. Not only should Daboll help Ward's development, but how about the additions of 1st-round pick Carnell Tate and free agent Wan'Dale Robinson at receiver? The Titans have some nice weapons around Ward, and are ready to make a jump.