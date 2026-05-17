NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

6. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos somehow had one of the better offenses in the AFC last season, but they were maddeningly inconsistent. Some injuries throughout the season played a role in that inconsistency, but overall, this team is going to be expected to be a better sum of its parts with fewer hiccups in 2026.

Not only is Bo Nix entering year three, but the Broncos went out and made a blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. The one thing this team has struggled badly with in the first two years of Nix's career is the inability of the receivers to consistently create separation, along with being among the league leaders in drops over the past two seasons.

The best way to describe the Broncos' offense last season would be "maddeningly above average" because there is clearly more this team is capable of. If they're able to stay healthy, they can make some dramatic strides in every major category.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Even though they lost Daniel Jones to a major injury last season, the Colts wound up ranking top 10 in the NFL in points, yards, 1st downs, and they had more drives end in a score than any other team in the NFL.

Shane Steichen knows what he's doing on the offensive side of the ball, but can the Colts stay healthy? Maybe more specifically, can Daniel Jones stay healthy?

The Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason and also said goodbye to starting right tackle Braden Smith, who joined the rival Houston Texans. Still, you have to figure that the Colts have the foundation in place to be a top-10 offense yet again if Jones can stay on the field, and Alec Pierce can take that next step in his game without Pittman to eat up targets.