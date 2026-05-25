NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC South team as offseason continues

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are probably going to be capped at being the 2nd-best team in the AFC South this coming season. That seems like a hot take considering they won 13 games and the division last season, but every year, the deck is reshuffled, and it's going to be hard for Jacksonville to repeat (or come close to) that success with what they lost in the 2026 offseason.

The departures of free agents Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd loom large for this team. Etienne accounted for 1,399 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns last season, while Lloyd racked up 81 tackles, 5 interceptions, 10 QB hits, 7 passes defensed, and only 1 TD allowed on 47 targets into his coverage.

Even though those players were not James Gladstone's 1st-round picks, it feels like the Jaguars' GM was shortsighted in not retaining two players who were integral to the team's success last season. And the reviews of his 2026 NFL Draft class are scathing.

My excitement and optimism for the Jaguars is only so far reaching this year, but it's still a strong roster overall.

1. Houston Texans

We've somewhat circled back to the opinion that was prevalent last offseason, which is that the Houston Texans appear to be the very clear cream of the crop in the AFC South.

Although they didn't win the division last year, the Texans were one of the hottest teams in the NFL at one point last season, and they boast the league's best defense overall.

The one major question mark with the Texans, oddly enough, has been quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud has not progressed from his rookie season, at least not to the degree many thought or hoped that he would. The Texans have to be thinking that balance offensively (trading for David Montgomery) and investing more in the offensive line (signing Braden Smith, using a 1st-round pick on Keylan Rutledge, signing Wyatt Teller) will be what takes that unit to the next level.

It's hard to see a ton of weaknesses on this team, and they could run away with a tough division if they get off to a hot start.