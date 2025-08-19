NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as preseason continues

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Even with all the effort the Pittsburgh Steelers went to this offseason to overhaul their roster – trading for DK Metcalf, signing Aaron Rodgers, trading for Jalen Ramsey – I’m not 100 percent buying what they’re selling. We know Mike Tomlin is a great head coach, but skating by to nine wins is not going to cut it in the AFC right now. The Steelers had a stretch last year where they looked like a top-5 team in the league, but it was short-lived and they really faltered down the stretch before posing zero real threat in the postseason. Can they change that with Rodgers under center?

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Of all the teams having bad offseasons, the Chargers seem to get discussed the least. This is a team that just lost its starting left tackle (Rashawn Slater) to a devastating knee injury. They threw in the towel on Joey Bosa. Jim Harbaugh is under the microscope for his transgressions at Michigan. Najee Harris suffered a mysterious fireworks injury to his face/eye. Mekhi Becton, one of the team’s top free agent pickups, has been held out of a lot of camp. And there’s more on top of that, including the Chargers losing out on the bidding for free agent Evan Engram to their division rival Broncos. They are skating by on last year’s record and could be one of the most significant “fallers” in the AFC.

6. Houston Texans

Houston has a lot going for it, and after getting discussed by just about everyone as a possible Super Bowl contender last season, the Texans are now significantly flying under the radar. This is a team that should come into the year with a chip on its shoulder. CJ Stroud struggled a bit last year, but this team still found a way to win enough games to win their division and play well in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. We’ll see if their renovated offensive line is a better option than what they trotted out last season when Stroud was hit far too often.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

I might like the Bengals more than most, but one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses from last season is returning everybody, and they’re going to be playing as motivated as ever. Missing out on the playoffs with nine wins is tough, but the Bengals had nobody to blame last year but themselves. I will admit, the sting of losing Trey Hendrickson would put a major black cloud over this franchise and their projection, but I think Joe Burrow is going to will this team to a top-5 record in the AFC.