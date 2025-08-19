NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as preseason continues

4. Denver Broncos

There is a lot of talk about the Denver Broncos and the Super Bowl again, which is cool to see for the first time in almost 10 years. The Broncos went into the 2024 season with little or no expectations from most people who felt like it would take them four or five years to dig out of the hole Russell Wilson left behind, but they found a way to win 10 games, and Bo Nix was outstanding. This Denver roster might include the best defense in the NFL, and if Nix has improved weapons around him, they could be one of the most balanced teams in the league, overall.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

We’ll see if the Chiefs can figure out a way to be more of an efficient group offensively, because they’ve been in the middle of the pack the past two years. If they can find a way back into the top 10 offensively, they might steamroll to 14 or more wins yet again. We know the Chiefs are outstanding situationally and have arguably the best QB in the game, but this team has been carried a bit by its defense in recent years. And that defense should be good once again. We know the Chiefs are inevitable, even if they’re not the best team in the AFC on paper.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is fresh off of an MVP season for the Buffalo Bills, and they did nothing but attack their needs on the defensive front in the 2025 offseason. Well, they did other things, but getting more talent on the defensive line and off the edge was essential, and the Bills brought in a bunch of help. We’ll see if some of the risks they took on guys like Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi, and Michael Hoecht will pay off, but Buffalo has one of the strongest all-around rosters in the league and a cheat code at quarterback.

1. Baltimore Ravens

If there was ever a roster that you look at and say it’s as perfect as an NFL roster can get, it would be the 2025 Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have top-end talent on both sides of the ball, they have outstanding depth, and they have an MVP at the quarterback position who has reached yet another level in his game. Lamar Jackson is playing such efficient football these days that it’s hard to see the Ravens losing many games this year, and they’ll certainly be favored in almost all of them.