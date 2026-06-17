NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best defensive player

14. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Brooks, linebacker

Jordyn Brooks is one of the most underrated defensive players in the entire NFL. A first-team All-Pro last season, Brooks has proven himself to be a tackling machine and every-down impact playmaker in the middle of that Dolphins defense.

There have been rumors this offseason that he could ultimately be traded because of the direction the team is heading, but for now, he remains locked into the middle of the defense and a key veteran for new head coach Jeff Hafley.

He had 183 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss for the Dolphins last year.

13. Buffalo Bills: Greg Rousseau, defensive end

The Buffalo Bills have been searching for more of an impact off the edge for years now, but Greg Rousseau has quietly been one of the better defensive ends in the NFL.

He doesn't put up the most ridiculous numbers you'll ever see, but he's consistent and reliable, and still an improving player who is just coming off of his age-25 season.

The Bills have only gotten less than 16 games from Rousseau once in his five NFL season, and he has at least 25 pressures in each of the last three seasons.