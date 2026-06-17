NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best defensive player

12. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward, cornerback

The Cleveland Browns could have claimed the #1 overall spot on this list, but they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. It was probably the right choice, and honestly, they might have a case for two different guys here. Maybe even three.

Denzel Ward has been a model of consistency at the cornerback position, heading into his 9th NFL season now with 5 Pro Bowl appearances already. He's had elite ball production over the course of his 8 NFL seasons so far, racking up 104 total passes broken up and 18 interceptions.

Ward is one of those players who doesn't typically get brought up in the "best CB in the NFL" discussions, but he's been hovering around it since he came into the league back in 2018.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Hines-Allen, edge rusher

Josh Hines-Allen is another pretty underrated player on this list, especially considering the position he plays off the edge. He's been one of the more consistent pass rushers in the NFL over the past four years, racking up at least 40 pressures in three of the last four seasons.

Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference each go about identifying "pressures" in different ways, but PFF credited Hines-Allen with a whopping 95 total pressures in the NFL last season (sacks, hurries, QB hits). That total ranked 2nd in the entire NFL.

Hines-Allen plays a high volume of snaps, and he maximizes every one of them.