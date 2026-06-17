NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best defensive player

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, defensive lineman

The Cincinnati Bengals gave up the 10th overall pick to get defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants, and in so doing, they managed to get one of the top 10 best defensive players in the entire conference.

Lawrence is an elite pass rusher from the nose tackle position, although the Giants proved he can be lined up anywhere on the defensive front and be productive. The Bengals desperately needed the type of veteran presence Lawrence brings to a defense.

He could help them reach the next level as a team this upcoming offseason. That type of impact wasn't likely coming from anyone they could get with the 10th overall pick in the draft.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Jones, defensive lineman

There was a time when Chris Jones wouldn't have been any lower than 3rd on a list like this. But time comes for us all.

And even then, Jones is still one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He's stuch a stout, physical, smart player, and he's consistent. PFF credited him with 63 total pressures last season, the 3rd most of any interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

Jones has been instrumental in building the dynasty the Chiefs had going over the last near decade of time. He's such an impactful player from the inside with his combination of length, strength, quickness, and football IQ.