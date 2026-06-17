NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best defensive player

8. Indianapolis Colts: Sauce Gardner, cornerback

Although Sauce Gardner has lost a little bit of the shine he had a couple of years ago when folks were anointing him the best cornerback in the NFL, that player is still in there.

The Colts paid a hefty price believing that, anyway.

Gardner was a 1st-team All-Pro for his first two NFL seasons, but has missed eight games over the last two years, including six during the 2025 season when he was traded to the Colts. That top-tier cornerback still exists somewhere, and even though he's been more susceptible the past two seasons compared to his first two, he's still got the ability to completely shut down his side of the field.

7. New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, cornerback

After only playing in four games during his rookie year due to injury, a lot of people had seemingly forgotten just how great of a young player Christian Gonzalez was. He reminded everyone rather quickly, becoming a 2nd-team All-Pro in his first year as a starter for the Patriots.

He made it to the Pro Bowl again this past season, and has cemented himself in the conversation among the top 4 or 5 cornerbacks in the entire NFL.

He's been fantastic in the regular season, but he really highlighted just how dominant he can be during the playoffs this past year with 7 passes broken up, an interception, and a forced fumble.