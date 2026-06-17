NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best defensive player

6. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, safety

The Baltimore Ravens brought in a new head coach this offseason for the first time since 2008, and he couldn't be more of a hand-in-glove fit for their best defensive player: Safety Kyle Hamilton.

After coaching up Derwin James the past couple of years in Los Angeles, Minter will know exactly how to maximize the skill set of Hamilton, who is already one of the top defensive weapons in the entire NFL.

Hamilton is a havoc player, creating chaos whether he's playing in coverage or attacking the line of scrimmage. He has been named to All-Pro teams three years in a row, including a 1st-team All-Pro selection in two of the last three seasons. With his combination of size, speed, range, toughness, and instincts, there's nowhere in the defensive formation Hamilton is seemingly at a disadvantage.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, safety

Although there were some serious durability concerns early in his career, Derwin James has become one of the most consistent and dominant forces in the NFL today.

He tied a career-high this past season with three interceptions, adding 94 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and 7 passes broken up. He's been named a 2nd-team All-Pro in three of the last four seasons, and is another one of those players who is effective whether he's playing a deep safety position or attacking the line of scrimmage.

James doesn't always get enough credit for it, but he's one of the best and most natural pass rushers in the league, regardless of position. He had 8 QB hits last year on just 43 blitz opportunities, giving him a ridiculously high pressure rate.