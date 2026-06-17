NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best defensive player

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, defensive lineman

There is no secret among Tennessee Titans fans, but for many general NFL fans, Jeffery Simmons is truly one of the least-recognized superstars of the league. He's fresh off of the best year of his NFL career up to this point with a whopping 11 sacks (a career best), a 1st-team All-Pro selection, 17 tackles for loss, 21 QB hits, and 64 total pressures (per PFF, 2nd in the NFL among IDL).

And now, Simmons has some significant help around him with guys like John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, and 1st-round pick Keldric Faulk joining the fray.

This guy was already fine doing the heavy lifting himself, but with more favorable matchups? This could be the best year we've seen from the 3-time All-Pro selection.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby, defensive end

Maxx Crosby obviously was dealing with some type of injury late last season, but he still took exception to the idea that the Raiders would even consider putting him on ice late in the year. That decision ultimately led to him wanting to be traded away from the organization, and the Raiders giving in to his request.

But the knee issue Crosby has been dealing with was enough to get the Ravens to fail him on a physical, hit return to sender, and keep him in Vegas.

And that means keeping one of the most consistently disruptive pass rushers in Vegas...for now.

Crosby is the type of player who rarely, if ever, comes off the field. He impacts the game in so many different ways and requires constant attention with double- or triple-teams. He's a special player with an unrivaled motor.