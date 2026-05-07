NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's best new addition in 2026

From the coaching carousel to the free agency frenzy; From the trade block to the NFL Draft...Every NFL team has spent the past five months putting their teams together for the 2026 season, and we're now finally starting to see teams hit the field for offseason activities.

As teams start to get their first look at rosters on the field, we're going to take a look back at the last few months and the best additions every team has made. Not every team is going to be gunning for the Seattle Seahawks as a Super Bowl contender just yet, but every team is trying to get to that point.

What were the best additions made by every team in the AFC? We're going to explore all of the top moves in the AFC made dating back to January, including all coaching hires, free agent pickups, trade acquisitions, and draft picks. Which teams made the most substantial strides in the 2026 offseason so far?

2026 NFL Power Rankings: The best addition for every AFC team in 2026

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG (3rd round pick, NFL Draft)

The Jacksonville Jaguars, by most accounts, did not have a good offseason. They lost more than they gained in the grand scheme of things, letting running back Travis Etienne walk out the door along with another former first-round pick, linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Not that those guys were first-round picks made by current GM James Gladstone, but those two players were key pieces on the Jaguars' roster last year as they ascended to the top of the AFC South.

The best player they drafted this year, at least according to a lot of the consensus boards, was Oregon offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon. And as a third-round pick in this year's draft, Pregnon could really end up being a steal for the Jags. And in a draft class marked by one reach after another, they could use one of those.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Pittman Jr., WR (Trade with Colts)

Another AFC team that has just had a mixed bag of moves this offseason is the Pittsburgh Steelers. I really didn't love the offseason we saw from Pittsburgh at all, starting with the decision to move on from head coach Mike Tomlin. Maybe that was necessary, or maybe the Steelers will regret that one for quite some time.

Either way, the most substantial move this team has made in the 2026 offseason is trading for and re-signing wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman is a solid player, just 28 years old, and could end up being a really nice No. 2 with DK Metcalf, even if their skill sets are somewhat redundant as bigger-bodied outside receivers.