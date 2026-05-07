NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's best new addition in 2026

14. Indianapolis Colts: CJ Allen, LB (2nd round pick, NFL Draft)

The Colts are another team that has had a bit of a rough offseason overall, which is why we're talking about a 2nd-round draft pick as their best offseason move. And yes, I considered moves to re-sign players among these rankings, and I just really don't love the Colts bringing back Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, especially at the price tags to do it.

And those two could end up proving me dead wrong. Time will tell.

For now, I really loved the value the Colts got in Georgia linebacker CJ Allen as a 2nd-round draft pick. The former Georgia star can step in and be a captain on that side of the ball for Lou Anarumo, which the Colts are going to need after trading Zaire Franklin to the Packers.

13. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OT (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

There is really a lot going on with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. I think you could make a number of arguments about what move was the "best" for them so far, but I ultimately just went with their top overall pick in this massive incoming NFL Draft class.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley came to Miami from the Packers' organization, and those two guys have absolutely put their stamp on this franchise immediately. They took on a ton of dead money this offseason, cut or traded a bunch of former star players, and they started the rebuild in the NFL Draft by going to the trenches.

I like that strategy, and I was personally higher on Kadyn Proctor than others. He's obviously got great size, but Proctor is a tremendous athlete who can play multiple positions as the Dolphins look to assemble the best possible starting five up front.