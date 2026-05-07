NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's best new addition in 2026

12. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

You're seeing a couple of teams whose most impressive offseason acquisition was an offensive lineman down here at the bottom of this list, but make no mistake -- lack of star power or jersey sales doesn't mean these are all "bad" moves. They might not be individual needle movers, but the Browns' commitment to rebuilding their offensive line the right way is exemplified perfectly with the Spencer Fano pick.

The Browns went out and got former 1st-round pick Zion Johnson in free agency. They signed Elgton Jenkins who can play at multiple positions. They traded for Tytus Howard. On the whole the moves are great, but I love the Spencer Fano pick. He's another guy who just fits what Todd Monken wants to do in being physical up front.

Regardless of what position he lands at, the Browns got a really good one here and someone who I think will play for a decade or more.

11. Houston Texans: David Montgomery, RB (Trade with Lions)

The Houston Texans made a really solid, but not quite spectacular, move to land David Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions. This Texans team made a number of significant additions in the trenches in the NFL Draft, a strategy I'm a huge fan of, but Montgomery is coming in to play a critical role that was missing from last year's team.

With Joe Mixon's NFL future potentially in question due to injury, Montgomery gives the Texans a back they can really lean on to do the dirty work. He can play all three downs and has proven, especially since he got to the Detroit Lions, that few running backs are better at cashing in red zone trips.

The Texans won 12 games last season with the 30th-ranked red zone offense. You tell me how important this pickup is.