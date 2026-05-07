NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's best new addition in 2026

8. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

There were a lot more moves to choose from with the New York Jets than just about every other team. And instead of getting cute with this one, we're going with the low-hanging fruit. The Jets obviously believed that David Bailey could come in and be an impact player from the first day he sets foot in the facility, and I think that's exactly what we're going to see.

There were high expectations for Bailey coming over to Texas Tech after he left Stanford, and he more than lived up to those lofty expectations. He was an All-American this past season with 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, proving his absolute dominance against college competition.

With Will McDonald IV on the other side, the Jets might have a little something cooking in the pass rush department after finishing 31st in the NFL in sacks last season.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

You can't help but love the borderline scripted path Fernando Mendoza has been following over the last calendar year or so.

Mendoza transferred to Indiana, of all places, from California. And there were high expectations for him coming in, but he blew those out of the water by not only winning a Heisman Trophy with the Hoosiers, but leading them to a National Championship as well. And then he becomes the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for good measure.

The Raiders are going to bring along Mendoza at their pace, but he's stepping into a great system and situation with Klint Kubiak's offense and Kirk Cousins as a veteran mentor. He might finally give the Raiders a true franchise QB to build around.