NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's best new addition in 2026

4. Baltimore Ravens: Jesse Minter, head coach

We've reached the "impactful coach" section of today's post. The Baltimore Ravens made a very difficult and somewhat controversial move to let go of longtime head coach John Harbaugh. That decision opened up arguably the most attractive job in the NFL, and the Ravens opted to go with Jesse Minter to replace Harbaugh.

To say Minter's defense has been unbelievable for the Los Angeles Chargers the past couple of seasons wouldn't really do it justice. The scheme put a lot of the league's best quarterbacks in an absolute blender, and they ended up ranking 1st in points allowed during the 2024 season and 9th in points allowed in 2025.

If Minter's scheme is that impactful in Baltimore, his arrival could mean the Ravens having one of the most balanced teams in the entire league.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator

How do you unlock Justin Herbert's true potential and blow away any proverbial "ceiling" to his game? The answer to that question might be, "Hire Mike McDaniel to call the offense."

The Chargers brought in McDaniel this offseason after he was let go by the Miami Dolphins, and why is that such a huge move? Well, there are few offensive coordinators in the NFL who are as elite as Mike McDaniel when it comes to scheming up a running game. That was what got him promoted in San Francisco, and that's what he did well -- even to the end -- when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

Opening up the running game will make Herbert's life a lot easier, and the Chargers now have someone calling plays who has proven to get ridiculous production out of his offenses at his previous stops.