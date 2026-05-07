NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's best new addition in 2026

2. Tennessee Titans: Robert Saleh, head coach

The first opportunity Robert Saleh got to be an NFL head coach was not exactly a golden one. The New York Jets' organization has been somewhat of a dumpster fire, and Saleh was just another case of that franchise being impatient and not being able to find stability at the quarterback position.

What we know Saleh can do is develop talent defensively, and get the most out of his guys. I think he's going to do extremely well in his second stint as an NFL head coach, and he's already pulled a lot of the right strings by hiring Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator, and the man who will be tasked with developing Cam Ward.

The hiring of Saleh has already paid off in multiple other ways, including landing a big free agent fish in defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. The Titans could be a lot more competitive this year than anyone is currently expecting, and it starts with the hiring of Robert Saleh.

1. Denver Broncos: Jaylen Waddle, WR (Trade with Dolphins)

No team in the AFC, maybe not even the NFL, made as impactful a move as the Denver Broncos trading for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. And yes, this was a costly one.

The Broncos gave up 1st- and 3rd-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to get Waddle, one of the best receivers in the NFL when it comes to creating separation and making plays at all levels of the field. The Broncos have been among the league leaders in dropped passes over the last three seasons, and they decided to go out and do something about raising the level of play around Bo Nix.

For a team that made it to the AFC Championship (and hosted it) this past season, the Broncos showed they are all-in on this current group by trading for Waddle. He adds an extremely dynamic and important element to the offense that simply hasn't been there in the Bo Nix era.