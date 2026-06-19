NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's head coach in 2026

If you have two things solidified in the NFL, you're probably going to find some measure of sustained success: Head coach and quarterback.

On rare occasions, some teams are elite in both categories, and that's how powerhouses are built. Regardless if you have it or not, every team is chasing after it. And the AFC has an absolutely loaded lineup of coaches heading into the 2026 season.

There are way more newcomers among AFC head coaches entering the 2026 season than anyone expected with some of the most notable names (Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh) no longer in the conference.

Our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at every head coach in the AFC, ranking them worst to best based on their history, projection for the upcoming season, and just how much of an advantage they give their team in the chess match of football. (Rookie head coaches will be listed at the bottom in almost their own sub-category of rankings.)

NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team ranked by head coach in 2026

16. Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns (rookie)

You have to give Todd Monken some credit. Not every head coach candidate out there was fighting the others to get the Cleveland Browns' job this past offseason. At the age of 60, Monken feels like he's coming in to establish a culture of toughness in the trenches, but how much of a long-term solution will he be?

We've seen Monken have success at both Georgia and with the Baltimore Ravens in recent years calling the running game, and really emphasizing toughness in the trenches. The Browns have a completely revamped offensive line for Monken this year, but the quarterback position is still a major concern.

And now, there's no Myles Garrett. Monken will be a coach of the year candidate -- in my eyes -- if the Browns can get 7 or 8 wins this season.

15. Jeff Hafley, Miami Dolphins (rookie)

I thought about putting Jeff Hafley a lot higher than this because of the fact that he's been a head coach recently, albeit at the college level. Hafley was the head coach at Boston College for four years before jumping back into the NFL in 2024 as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator.

And we saw that unit in Green Bay take a huge leap forward in the last two seasons thanks not only to Hafley, but a huge influx of top-tier talent on that side of the ball.

Hafley had a good friend in a high place with former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan being hired by the Dolphins as their GM, and subsequently hiring Hafley as his head coach. Hafley, just like Todd Monken, has a major undertaking and rebuilding project ahead of him.