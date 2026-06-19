NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's head coach in 2026

12. Klint Kubiak, Las Vegas Raiders (rookie)

The top rookie head coach on our list is Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak has been in the NFL basically since birth. His dad is Super Bowl champion head coach Gary Kubiak, who won it all in 2015 with the Denver Broncos (and other times as an assistant).

Klint has that same type of offensive genius of his dad, and the same hardware as an OC. He just helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl as their offensive coordinator, proving he's got what it takes to lead a team on his own.

Kubiak not only did an incredible job with the Seahawks last year, but had the New Orleans Saints looking like the most explosive offense early in the 2024 season before injuries derailed their progress. Again, Kubiak is the son of a coach who has been around football all his life. He's entering a really solid situation with #1 pick Fernando Mendoza to work with.

11. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

The Detroit Lions clearly missed both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson this past season, and the Jets were right to continue being patient with Glenn.

It's sort of going against the grain to hire a defensive-minded coach in today's NFL, so the Jets have to buy the vision they had with him in the first place. It's still wild that Glenn's defense in New York didn't have a single interception last season.

But now, hope is renewed for the Jets as a franchise. Even though Glenn still doesn't have a future franchise QB on the roster (unless...Cade Klubnik?), the Jets have a much better roster overall and have reloaded in the past couple of offseasons with the wheeling and dealing of GM Darren Mougey. Glenn needs to show improvement this season to hold onto his job for 2027 and beyond.