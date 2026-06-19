NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's head coach in 2026

10. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

If you were to make a list of head coaches under the most pressure entering the 2026 season (and we probably will, on several occasions), Shane Steichen might be at or near the very top.

Steichen and the Colts were 8-2 last year heading into their bye week, and then they ended up missing the playoffs altogether. It felt like Steichen's job was really on the line last season, because he called up his pal Philip Rivers out of retirement to come and try to salvage a playoff spot.

Even though it didn't happen, we saw Rivers operate the Colts' offense better than pretty much anyone thought he could. Steichen is a good coach, and a really good offensive mind. But another failure to reach the playoffs after the failed draft investment in Anthony Richardson and the Brinks Truck of cash given to Daniel Jones?

That might be the end of the line.

9. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor has quietly become one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the entire AFC. And that has to mean something, right? He became the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals all the way back in 2019, and the team landed Joe Burrow atop the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2021, the Bengals had become one of the most explosive offenses in the entire NFL, reaching the Super Bowl and giving the Los Angeles Rams a run for their money. It looked like they were ready to become a true powerhouse in the AFC, but that hasn't happened.

Zac Taylor can't control whether or not injuries happen, but the reality is, over the last three seasons, the Bengals have not finished better than 3rd place in the AFC North, they've had an embarrassingly bad defense, and this season, they probably need to do more than just make the playoffs.