NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team's head coach in 2026

2. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Simply put, Sean Payton is one of the best head coaches in NFL history. His history is a bit divisive for some because of the Saints and "bountygate" from a long time ago, but Payton has proven he's a culture changer on multiple occasions.

When he took the job with the New Orleans Saints, he morphed them into a Super Bowl contender extremely quickly. As a disciple of Bill Parcells, Payton has a bit of an old-school flare but is an absolute wealth of wisdom.

As the head coach of the Saints, he became a Super Bowl champion and proved himself as an offensive mastermind. As the head coach of the Denver Broncos, Payton has his eyes set on becoming the first NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. And he has already come close.

The Broncos are Super Bowl contenders, winning the AFC West last season and hosting the AFC Championship Game. They might have gone the distance if it weren't for Bo Nix getting injured in the Divisional Round. Denver's turnaround has been drastic and impressive, especially considering the albatross of a contract they offloaded when they cut Russell Wilson in 2024.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best advantages of any team in the AFC. Andy Reid is a head coach whose body of work speaks for itself.

Once upon a time, the Chiefs were considered to be taking a huge risk with Andy Reid, because he was a coach who proved in Philadelphia that he couldn't win the big games in January. Reid has always been a really good head coach, but in his time with the Chiefs, he's become arguably the best head coach of the last decade-plus.

Even when Peyton Manning and the Broncos were running the AFC West, Reid had some outstanding teams. With Patrick Mahomes at QB, the Chiefs have largely dominated the NFL. They've taken some steps back in recent years, but are expected to bounce back in 2026.

Reid is 50 wins away from the most for a head coach in league history.