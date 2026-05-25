NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC West team as offseason continues

2. Los Angeles Chargers

There is a lot to like about this Los Angeles Chargers team heading into the 2026 season.

Assuming the offensive line is fully healthy at the tackle positions, that could end up being the difference between the Chargers being a really good offense and the Chargers being a truly elite offense. Not to mention, the addition of Mike McDaniel has huge implications for this Chargers team.

Jim Harbaugh is a great head coach on his own, but giving the offense over to Mike McDaniel means we can expect the Chargers to be much more effective in the running game, because he's been one of the best in the NFL at run game coordinator since his days in San Francisco.

Having a top-tier running game to lean on, at least on paper, would have to give Justin Herbert the type of boost he needs to take another step forward as this team's franchise quarterback. The lack of balance and offensive line health have been detrimental to Herbert, who is becoming known by rival fan bases as "IF Man". But Herbert can only carry the team so far.

The Chargers' defense is loaded with veterans, but the loss of Jesse Minter looms large. Those veteran players are going to really need to lead the charge and raise the floor of that unit.

It feels like the "floor" for the Chargers is high this season.

1. Denver Broncos

The biggest question mark for the Denver Broncos is at the quarterback position. Is Bo Nix going to be himself coming off of an ankle injury?

It's a question pretty much no one in Broncos Country wants to ask at this point. Everyone would just rather assume that Nix is going to come back and be at full strength after the ankle injury that robbed this team of an AFC title, possibly more.

Nix has been one of the most clutch players in the NFL since he got into the league in 2024. He's been wildly productive, albeit not as consistent as everyone wants him to be. Still, the fact that the Broncos have won 24 regular season games over his first two seasons is not at all in spite of Bo Nix. This is a team that thrives as exactly that -- a team.

The Broncos have an elite defense, a top-tier offensive line, and a veteran coaching staff. They return the highest percentage of snaps from last season (over 90 percent) of any team in the NFL, and they've added Jaylen Waddle to the mix offensively via blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins.

It's hard to poke holes in this Denver Broncos team, especially if the quarterback is healthy.