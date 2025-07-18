NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every cornerback duo in the NFL for 2025

4. Seattle Seahawks: Riq Woolen & Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon made the Pro Bowl this past year and the Seahawks have one of the top ballhawks in the game in Riq Woolen, who led the team in passes defensed and interceptions again this past season. These two guys are physically very gifted, but they play with great instincts and are always a threat to make plays on the ball. There aren’t many teams out there with young cornerback duos this talented and decorated so early on in their careers.

3. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward & Martin Emerson

It wasn’t the best year for the duo of Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson in 2024, but this is a duo that most teams would take if they could heading into the 2025 season. It’s crazy to think that Ward is now 28 years old, but he’s clearly established as one of the best corners in the game. He has at least two interceptions every year of his NFL career, despite teams not really testing him a ton. Emerson will be looking to return to the form we saw from him in 2023, especially because he’s in a contract year this year.

2. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. & Kamari Lassiter

There is a case to be made for Derek Stingley Jr. as the best cornerback in the NFL. There are a few corners in the game today where throwing their direction is a net negative for the opposing offense, and Stingley is one of those guys. He has made teams pay for throwing the ball his direction more than most over the past two seasons, breaking up 31 passes over the last two years as well as picking off 10 of them. He added a pair of interceptions in the playoffs for the Texans as well. Kamari Lassiter is not just along for the ride here, but is an ascending player who had three interceptions and 10 passes broken up as a rookie in 2024.

1. Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II & Riley Moss

Pat Surtain won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in the 2024 season after completely locking up everyone he faced. Surtain has a reputation as being the best cornerback in the NFL, and he lives up to it on a weekly basis. Not only does PS2 have some of the best ball skills in the league, but he plays with elite technique and locks up all types of receivers. The Broncos got a breakout season last year from second-year player Riley Moss, who had eight passes broken up and an interception. An injury and a rough game against Tee Higgins were the only down moments in an otherwise outstanding year for him in his first year as a starter.