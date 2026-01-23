NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every defense remaining in the playoffs

The old adage about defense winning championships got another notch on its belt this year with the last four teams standing in the NFL playoffs.

The Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's "Final Four" in the 2025-26 season, and it's no coincidence that all four teams are elite on the defensive side of the football.

Three of these four teams (Broncos, Seahawks, Patriots) ranked in the top four of the NFL this season in total points allowed, while the Rams ranked 10th in the league in that category. These teams all have different things that make them uniquely great on the defensive side of the ball, and we're going to dive into that in our latest NFL Power Rankings, ranking the best defenses left in the playoffs worst to best.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every defense heading into the Championship Round

4. New England Patriots

It was really a toss-up between the Rams and Patriots for the 4th spot on this list as we head into the Championship Round of the postseason. Again, it's not a slight by any stretch to put the Patriots in this spot. Someone has to be 4th on the list, so let's break down exactly why the Patriots are here.

Unlike the Rams, who faced an absolute gauntlet of a schedule this season, the Patriots had the "easiest" schedule in the NFL. The quarterbacks the Patriots have faced this year, to make our case:

Geno Smith

Tua Tagovailoa

Aaron Rodgers

Bryce Young/Andy Dalton

Josh Allen (x2)

Spencer Rattler

Cam Ward

Dillon Gabriel

Michael Penix Jr.

Baker Mayfield

Justin Fields

Joe Flacco

Jaxson Dart

Lamar Jackson/Snoop Huntley

Brady Cook

Quinn Ewers

Now, you can only play who's in front of you, but with that list of quarterbacks faced in mind, the Patriots ranking 12th in the NFL in third-down defense and 30th in red zone defense is a bit staggering. They've been able to average a 10-point margin of victory over the course of an entire season, and that can't be taken from them, but they also ranked 29th in drives resulting in a score.

There are aspects of New England's defense that are phenomenal, but as far as the rest of the playoff field remaining goes, they take the last spot on this list defensively.

3. Los Angeles Rams

There are a number of things to love about the Los Angeles Rams' defense, and it's not a slight to them to be ranked 3rd on this list. The Rams ranked 10th in the NFL this season in points allowed, 7th in sacks, and they were one of the best teams in the NFL at creating takeaways.

This is a Rams defense that has been susceptible at times, but frankly, there's not a perfect defense on this list in that regard. Nobody's pitched an infinite number of shutouts this season, but the Rams might be the one team that has been the most vulnerable defensively, especially in the secondary.

Still, over the long haul of the season, they've been outstanding situationally, ranking 7th in the league in third-down percentage and 3rd in the NFL in red zone defense. They are elite in the important metrics, but will that secondary be able to hold up on the road in the NFC Championship Game?